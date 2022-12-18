Arizona Cardinals open as slight home underdogs for Christmas matchup with Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Who knows what to make of this Arizona Cardinals team and that is exactly what Vegas and the books are telling us.

According to our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook, the Arizona Cardinals have opened as 3.5-point underdogs heading into their Christmas Day matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

First, how dare the NFL force Arizona Cardinals fans to suffer through this on Christmas night, this is supposed to be an evening to enjoy with family and friends and now we have to watch this?

Second, how is there a line and even if there is a line it has to be at least +6.5 heading into this game.

We don’t know the status of Colt McCoy, for his sake I hope he bows out and takes as much time as needed to come back, however if it is Trace McSorely and David Blough how are you only giving Tom Brady, even this Tom Brady only 3.5-points?

What do you think?

Before knowing who plays I would say 24-10 Bucs in this one.