Red Rain Podcast: DEN 24 ARI 15 GM/HC/QB Thoughts

In today’s podcast, I offer some of my reactions to the Cardinals’ 24-15 loss versus the Broncos and try to initially address what changes need to be made this off-season.

If NFL games were 30 min, maybe the would have had an iota of a chance this yr. But, this is what happens when players opt out of OTAs and coaches cancel practices. This is an organization that has no clue how to capitalize on momentum, play to play, game to game, yr to yr. — Walter B J Mitchell (@WBJMItch) December 19, 2022

So sad and depressing for everyone, team and fans alike. Fair to say all of us are way tired of it year to year, but is there a real solution anyone can offer? — Stephanie Kana (@PuebloPicasso) December 19, 2022

I am going to try my best, Stephanie. I explain in this podcast why and how I got moved to tears this week by something I saw on Hard Knocks. Somehow, it felt cathartic to cry. But, then game yesterday’s second half and the sadness and angst crept back in.

ROTB Members (and everyone):

What scene on Hard Knocks has resonated with you the most?