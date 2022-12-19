 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Red Rain Podcast: DEN 24 ARI 15 GM/HC/QB Thoughts

By Walter Mitchell
In today’s podcast, I offer some of my reactions to the Cardinals’ 24-15 loss versus the Broncos and try to initially address what changes need to be made this off-season.

I am going to try my best, Stephanie. I explain in this podcast why and how I got moved to tears this week by something I saw on Hard Knocks. Somehow, it felt cathartic to cry. But, then game yesterday’s second half and the sadness and angst crept back in.

ROTB Members (and everyone):

What scene on Hard Knocks has resonated with you the most?

