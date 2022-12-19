Packers vs. Rams: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, online streaming and more

Happy Monday Night Football one and all.

If you liked the Arizona Cardinals game against the Denver Broncos, then man is this Monday Night Football matchup for you.

In fact, we have invested interest in this one, because the Los Angeles Rams losing will vault them in front of the Arizona Cardinals and drop the Cardinals to the fifth pick in the draft.

That is because the Cardinals strength of schedule is better.

So, here is everything you need to know about tonight’s game.

Game: Los Angeles Rams (4-9) at Green Bay Packers (5-8)

Los Angeles Rams (4-9) at Green Bay Packers (5-8) Start Time: 6:15 pm Arizona time on December 19, 2022

6:15 pm Arizona time on December 19, 2022 Location: Lambeau Field - Green Bay, Wisconsin

Lambeau Field - Green Bay, Wisconsin TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Announcers: Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (analyst), Lisa Salters (sideline)

Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (analyst), Lisa Salters (sideline) Streaming: ESPN+

ESPN+ Alternative TV: ESPN2 will once again provide the ManningCast with Peyton and Eli Manning discussing the game

ESPN2 will once again provide the ManningCast with Peyton and Eli Manning discussing the game Radio: Westwood One Sports - SiriusXM 83

Westwood One Sports - SiriusXM 83 Odds: Packers -7 per our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook

Packers -7 per our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook Over/Under: 39.5

Here are our picks courtesy of TallySight.