Colt McCoy in concussion protocol after injury against Denver Broncos

Not a shocking development, but Arizona Cardinals new starting quarterback Colt McCoy is now in the league’s concussion protocol.

He left yesterday’s game after diving for a first down early in the third quarter, which actually injured right tackle Kelvin Beachum on the same play.

If McCoy cannot clear concussion protocols, then it will be Trace McSorely to start at quarterback for the Arizona Cardinals.

Kliff Kingsbury talked to the media about that today.

“We’ll try to adapt to what we think he does best,” coach Kliff Kingsbury said after the game on Sunday. “If he gets this week, we’ll put in things that he likes and he’s comfortable with.”

McSorely in his two games has not been good thus far and the Cardinals will need him to be better if they hope to have a chance over the next couple of games if McCoy cannot go.

Here is hoping McCoy is feeling better soon, but that he also understands where the Cardinals are at in the season and protects himself.