Bird Droppings: Arizona Cardinals and the Sean Payton question, Kyler Murray responds, Hard Knocks and more

Happy Friday one and all. We have made it.

The Arizona Cardinals are off this weekend, their latest bye week in their teams history, and they need the break.

Here is all the news from around the web on your Arizona Cardinals.

Takeaways From 'Hard Knocks In Season': Steve Heiden Takes Over As OL Coach

Simmons talks about his comeback from benching

Rookie tight end Trey McBride has struggled for Cardinals, but he needs to play

Tight end has struggled, but is needed after Zach Ertz injury

Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt has played well, leading the NFL with 30 pressures since Week 7 in 2022

Veteran lineman has been effective in affecting the quarterback

Cardinals Cover 2 - Hard Knocks Reax: Episode 4

Ep. 621 - Things don't always go as planned. Mistakes happen. And when a player makes mistakes on the football field, everyone can see them. That was the case for Isaiah Simmons earlier this season. He addressed his benching after Week 1

NFL Week 13 Power Rankings 2022: 1-32 poll, expectations

What can you expect from your favorite NFL team the rest of the season? Plus, there was a change in the top five of our rankings.

Kyler Murray fires back at ex-teammate Patrick Peterson over podcast jab

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray responded to former teammate Patrick Peterson on Wednesday night after the Minnesota Vikings cornerback criticized Murray on his podcast.

Arizona Cardinals' Jalen Thompson left off ESPN's under-25 ranking

Safety Jalen Thompson has been a constant within the Arizona Cardinals defense over the past couple seasons.

Arizona Cardinals re-sign WR Andre Baccellia to practice squad

The Arizona Cardinals re-signed wide receiver Andre Baccellia to the team's practice squad on Wednesday morning.

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray let his frustration with former teammate Patrick Peterson calling him out on a podcast known.

Cardinals nab OL Paris Johnson in Brugler's 1st mock draft for 2023

The Athletic's Dane Brugler graced us with his first mock of the year on Wednesday and has the Cardinals taking OSU's Paris Johnson at No. 7.

Hard Knocks recap: Kyler Murray returns to forefront, Cardinals give back

Kyler Murray returned, the Cardinals lost another heartbreaker and several teammates gave back on Thanksgiving in the latest episode.

3 Arizona Cardinals players who have disappointed in 2022

While the team as a whole has been bad, there are a few names that are disappointing in the expectations they did not reach.

4 Arizona Cardinals who have exceeded expectations in 2022

These players have been impressive in what has been a bad season overall for the Cards.

Cardinals’ loss to Chargers helps in potential pursuit of Sean Payton

If the Chargers keep winning and retain Brandon Staley, there is one less competitor for the Cardinals if they pursue Sean Payton.

Sean Payton already has connection with Arizona Cardinals

A ballboy in his youth, Payton used to work for the Cardinals and mentioned he is familiar with the Bidwill family.

Patrick Peterson calls out Kyler Murray, Cardinals in latest podcast

Peterson claims that Murray doesn't care about anyone else other than himself, but did take Murray's comments completely out of context.

Murray took to social media to clap back at Peterson for saying Murray doesn't care about anyone else but himself.