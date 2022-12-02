2023 NFL Draft: Quarterback class question marks, will the CFP have any top QB prospects and more

Happy Friday one and all.

We are into the 2022 College Football Conference Championship Games, and there is a big one tonight.

If you want to hear about our picks and prospect previews check out the info below.

On this weeks episode, Justin and I discuss the College Football Playoff outlook. Which teams are locks, and how can the committee still wedge Ohio State and Alabama in?

Plus, a reflection on the top 2023 NFL Draft quarterback class. How did their seasons go, and will they play in bowl games?

Then, a hot take from the gambling world.

