Week 13 NFL best bets, props and plays

What a week we had last week.

If you tailed, we won you some cash, and we almost swept it.

Game total over 48 @ -110 = $25 bet = $22.73 win = $47.73 payout

DeAndre Hopkins first touchdown scorer @ +700 = $25 bet = $175 win = $200 payout

Chargers team total over 25.5 @ -110 = No win

$75 bet = $247.73 payouts

This week, no Arizona Cardinals game, but there are some good ones to look at, here are the best bets for this weekend, odds courtesy of our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Jalen Hurts over 49.5 yards rushing -120

Hurts has hit this in the last two games and the Tennessee Titans just gave up 32 rush yards to Joe Burrow.

Hurts is giving the Eagles a Herculean season on the ground and it feels like this is another game we will see it.

Mike White 300+ pass yards and Justin Jefferson 1+ Receiving TD +600

White has thrown for 405, 251 and 315 yards in three of his four starts in his career (yes one of those starts was 95 yards). Justin Jefferson is the best receiver in the NFL.

This is one of those big bets I like to take a stab at every week.

Tua Tagovailoa over 38.5 yards longest pass completion -110

The 49ers are a good defense that is a little banged up. The Dolphins have one of the most high octane offenses in the NFL and Tua’s longest completion in each game: 41, 60, 45, 26 (injured that game), 32 (first game back from injury), 42, 39, 29, 34.

They’ll need an explosive play from the passing game and I think they will get one.

Chiefs/Bengals over 52.5 points -110

This is going to be a fun game. I expect a big game from both sides and a lot of points.

Enjoy and good luck!