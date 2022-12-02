Cardinals Diva Culture Under Keim Exposed

I am going to try to make this thread short and to the point.

When is enough, enough?

Kyler Murray’s first and second year mentor, Patrick Peterson, is causing a media storm by saying Kyler “only thinks about himself” and how, as the team’s QB, Kyler needs to “put the team first.”

When did Peterson ever put the team first while he was in Arizona?

Here’s what kind of a mentor he was to Kyler:

Talk about the pot calling the kettle black. Where did K1 first see a teammate scrub socials? P2 hissy fitting to be paid during 6-game PED suspension. The epitome of P2 putting the team first? Diva culture in AZ perpetuated by Steve Keim. It has to stop. Keim out, ADub up. https://t.co/EyE66fnGi3 — Walter B J Mitchell (@WBJMItch) December 2, 2022

Kyler has been picking the wrong mentors and advisors. Peterson and Burkhardt, for two.

Now it comes back to haunt Kyler in the most ironic of ways.

Yet, at the center of it all is GM Steve Keim, aka “The Great Enabler.”

If there was ever a time or reason to relieve Steve Keim of his duties as “Lord of the Diva Culture” in Arizona, that time is now. It should have been years ago.

Again, when is enough, enough?

When are the Cardinals ever going to stop this constant barrage of PR nightmares?

Here’s a guy who won’t stand for it any longer —- a guy who will tackle it.

Pass the GM ball to him: