Arizona Cardinals have fifth pick in 2023 NFL Draft after loss to Denver Broncos

The hits keep coming.

Despite a loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday, the Cardinals moved from fourth to fifth in the 2023 NFL Draft order after the Los Angeles Rams continued to suck this season.

The Cardinals have a tough hill to climb, as their next three opponents are not so bad that their strength of schedule will drop that much, so we will see if they can find a way to finish in the top three of the draft.

This is what the top 18 look like, those not in the playoffs at this time.

The interesting thing will be what the Seahwks and Lions do. Are they satisfied with mediocre at quarterback, or do they try and improve?

If so, maybe the Cardinals can get the third best player in the draft, assuming the Houston Texans don’t take Will Anderson Jr.

We wll have more about that this week.