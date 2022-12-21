Cardinals Reacts Survey: Week 16

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Arizona Cardinals fans and fans across the country.

There remains only one question: Will anyone believe in the direction of the Arizona Cardinals after the season is over?

The answer really depends on what happens over the next three weeks and with the injury to Kyler Murray and now Colt McCoy, it likely will have little to do with what happens on the field.

No, fans want to know what the direction is moving forward and who that includes.

Will Steve Keim be back after his health crisis?

Is Kliff Kingsbury getting another year?

What happens to Vance Joseph?

All of these things will matter much more than the wins and losses because the team on the field will look vastly different come the 2023 season.

Maybe that will cause some belief, that this miserable season is almost over.