2023 NFL Draft: Arizona Cardinals get elite edge rusher in new mock draft

With the Arizona Cardinals only having three games left to end a miserable, no good, very bad season one thing we can look forward to is… mock drafts.

I mean we can speculate on Kliff Kingsbury’s job but what fun is that?

No, instead we will begin our journey through the mock draft season with a number of scenarios, possibilities and of course decisions.

This week, Pro Football Network dropped a mock draft and the Arizona Cardinals end up with... The best player in the draft?

“4) Arizona Cardinals: Will Anderson Jr., EDGE, Alabama

Arizona has a couple young, developing players at EDGE in Cameron Thomas and Myjai Sanders. But neither is quite at the caliber to preclude the Cardinals from picking Will Anderson Jr. if he’s there at fourth overall. Anderson is a truly elite EDGE prospect with dynamic two-phase ability and the tools to be a disruptor from down to down.”

This is the correct take. While we have seen potential flashes from Thomas and Sanders, Anderson has a Von Miller like ceiling. That is, All Pro level.

If you can draft him, you do it.

I just don’t see the top three unfolding:

Bryce Young Jalen Carter Quentin Johnston

However; if it does, you take Anderson and ask questions later.