Cardinals Give Captain Morgan a Shot

The Arizona Cardinals added some spice to their QB mix by signing James Morgan to the practice squad.

The Cardinals have signed QB James Morgan to the practice squad and have released QB Carson Strong from the practice squad. Morgan (6-4, 213) was a fourth-round pick (125th overall) of the Jets in the 2020 NFL Draft from Florida International. — Bob McManaman (@azbobbymac) December 20, 2022

Here is a look at James Morgan’s college highlights while quarterbacking at Bowling Green and Florida International. He reminds me somewhat of the Jets’ Mike White.

Here is an outstanding pros and cons analysis of Captain Morgan’s college performances, posted in May of 2020 by Bent of SB Nation’s “Gang Green Nation.”

In terms of how he fits in Kliff Kingsbury’s offense, James Morgan has the arm strength to make all of the throws and he is at his best when he gets the ball out quickly to his playmakers. On plays that require hanging in the pocket in order to allow crossing routes to develop, he consistently shows the toughness to step up, make the throw and take the hits. That’s what coaches need from a pocket QB who lacks above average mobility.

The one aspect of Morgan’s mechanics that needs improvement —- teeing the ball up higher to create a quicker and stronger release. Take note of the photo at the top of the page.

James Morgan is a long shot. He has yet to make an NFL team (the Jets waived him his rookie year) and has yet to last an entire year on a team’s practice squad. In September this year, Morgan signed with the Pittsburgh Maulers of the USFL. One would imagine that if the Cardinals sign him to a Future’s deal, they will want him to play this season in the USFL in order for him to gain valuable experience and for the coaches to to get a closer look at him in game action.

With Colt McCoy in concussion protocols, Trace McSorley may have earned his first regular season start with the Cardinals. If he does, it is my most ardent hope that the coaches put Greg Dortch in the slot and move Hollywood Brown out wide. As you may recall, Trace McSorley manifested a splendid chemistry with “Dortch The Torch” during the pre-season.

It makes no sense for the coaches to keep playing A.J. Green over Greg Dortch. I made this plea during this week’s Red Rain Podcast, while outlining these stats:

Greg Dortch: 34 catches on 39 targets, 324 yards, 9.5 ave., 2 TDs

A.J. Green: 19 catches on 40 targets, 128 yards, 6.7 ave., 1 TD (plus, 1 outstanding 2 pt. conversion).

The disparity here is eye-popping.

It’s tough telling a potential Hall of Fame nominee, like the once perennial Pro Bowl WR A.J. Green, that his playing time is going to be reduced —- for this is the risk when a team signs veterans toward the end of their careers who for whatever reason are not achieving at the level the coaches would hope. Perhaps it would be best for the Cardinals to release A.J. Green so that he might have a chance to hook up with a contender, the way the Packers just did with Sammy Watkins, whom the Ravens promptly claimed off waivers.

Do you agree that the Cardinals should release A.J. Green to give him a chance to catch on with a contender and to give the team a chance to play more of Greg Dortch and Robbie Anderson?

Getting back to the current QB situation, perhaps, at some point over the next three games, David Blough, Rondale Moore’s QB during Moore’s tremendous freshman year at Purdue, whom the Cardinals claimed this week off the Vikings’ practice squad, might get some game reps. It could be interesting see him in action.

If you haven’t as yet revisited this highlight tape of David Blough throwing to Rondale Moore, it is absolutely goosebump inducing.

Could Blough throwing to Moore next season actually happen at some point?

This week in practice, James Morgan, who has a similar size and frame to Tom Brady’s. will more than likely be “captaining” the scout team. The Cardinals face another good sized QB a week later at Atlanta in Desmond Ridder. With Morgan running the practice squad, Kliff Kingsbury should be able to give David Blough some time with the first team in case he is needed as the QB2, if Colt McCoy is not active this week.

Tomorrow I intend to pay homage to Colt McCoy, whom has earned utmost respect from his teammates and coaches. To help me out, if you could provide a word, phrase or paragraph that expresses your thoughts about Colt, I will include a few of your responses in the article. Your thoughts, as always, are greatly appreciated.