Cardinals’ Trace McSorley will start at quarterback vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Arizona Cardinals have been hit hard with injuries this season and it seems the injury bug onslaught is still on a rampage.

According to head coach Kliff Kingsbury, McCoy will be out this week as he remains in concussion protocol. That means the Cardinals are down to their third-string quarterback in Trace McSorley.

Kliff Kingsbury says QB Colt McCoy remains in concussion protocol and is OUT for the Arizona Cardinals against the Bucs. Trace McSorley set to make his career start against Tom Brady. pic.twitter.com/KuktFfuRS1 — Bo Brack (@BoBrack) December 21, 2022

McSorley was formerly the Baltimore Ravens’ sixth-round selection out of Penn State in the 2019 NFL Draft. The Arizona Cardinals signed him off the Ravens’ practice squad last season.

In his four years in the NFL, McSorley has played in only seven career games. He has 166 passing yards, 34 rushing yards, and three interceptions in four games this season with Arizona.

When the Cardinals host the Tampa Bay Bucanneers on Christmas day, McSorley will be making his first-career NFL start on the national stage on Sunday Night Football against future first-ballot Hall of Famer Tom Brady.

The Buccaneers are currently in first place in the NFC South albeit a losing record (6-8). The Cardinals are tied with the Los Angeles Rams for last place (4-10) in the NFC West.

Starting quarterback Kyler Murray sustained a season-ending torn ACL in Week 15 against the Patriots. Colt McCoy, Arizona’s primary backup passer, suffered a concussion last week in the 24-15 loss to the Denver Broncos.

Recently-signed quarterback David Blough will be McSorley’s backup. He made stints with the Cleveland Browns, Detroit Lions, and Minnesota Vikings before Arizona signed him off Minnesota’s practice squad to the active roster last Wednesday. Blough went 0-5 as a starter in his rookie year in 2019.

James Morgan, the Jets’ 2020 fourth-round pick, was signed to their practice squad on Monday and is Arizona’s third healthy option at quarterback.