Budda Baker selected to 2023 Pro Bowl

The Arizona Cardinals had one player selected to the Pro Bowl and it was Budda Baker.

From the team:

Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker was named to the NFC squad for the 2023 Pro Bowl and was selected as a starter.

In addition, special teamer Dennis Gardeck and kicker Matt Prater were selected as alternates.

Below are notes on Baker:

S Budda Baker

· Baker was named to his fifth Pro Bowl and fourth consecutive selection at safety after being chosen as a special teamer during his rookie campaign in 2017.

· He becomes just the third player in Cardinals franchise history to receive at least five Pro Bowl nods in his first six NFL seasons joining Patrick Peterson (6) and Ollie Matson (6).

· Baker also becomes just the third player in franchise history named to the Pro Bowl as a safety at least four times joining Hall of Famer Larry Wilson (8) and Adrian Wilson (5).

· He is one of just 11 players in franchise history to be selected to the Pro Bowl at least five times. Baker joins Patrick Peterson (8), Larry Wilson (8), Roger Wehrli (7), Aeneas Williams (6) and Adrian Wilson (5) as the only defensive players to accomplish that feat.

· Baker is the only safety in the NFL named to the Pro Bowl each of the last four seasons (2019-22).

· Only two other active defensive backs have earned at least five Pro Bowl selections in their first six NFL seasons – cornerbacks Patrick Peterson (6) and Jalen Ramsey (5). Just two active NFL defensive backs have more career Pro Bowls than Baker – Peterson (8) and Harrison Smith (6).

· Baker leads the Cardinals with 102 tackles this season, adding two INTs, six passes defensed, two QB hits, a forced fumble and a tackle for loss.

· The 2022 season is Baker’s fourth with 100+ tackles. Dating back to his first season as a starter in 2018, he is the only defensive back in the NFL with at least four seasons of 100+ tackles.

· Dating back to 2018, Baker leads all NFL DBs with 565 total tackles. That is 100 more than the next player (Cincinnati’s Jessie Bates – 465).

Players from each conference will compete in a series of exciting Pro Bowl skills competitions throughout the week and the first-ever AFC vs. NFC Flag football games on Sunday, February 5, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The 2023 Pro Bowl Games will begin with both new and fan-favorite skills live on ESPN from 5:00-6:30 p.m. MST on Thursday, February 2 and continue on Sunday with skills and flag games from 1:00-4:00 p.m. MST on ESPN and ABC.