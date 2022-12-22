Bird Droppings: Budda Baker makes another Pro Bowl, Trace McSorely to start at quarterback, Cardinals give back

Happy Thursday one and all.
Hope you are getting through this stressful time of year and able to get some distraction.
To help, we have all the news from around the web on your Arizona Cardinals.
Enjoy.
You've Got Mail: Buccaneers (and Christmas) Week
Topics include from Kliff
Michael Bidwill Joins Panel To Talk Super Bowl Benefits
Cardinals owner, Parry, Sadler take part in Phoenix Business Journal discussion
Arizona Cardinals QB Trace McSorley prepares for his first NFL start against the Buccaneers on Christmas night
Buccaneers and Brady opponent on Christmas night
Budda Baker Earns Another Pro Bowl Starting Nod
Safety named to team for fourth straight season
Takeaways From 'Hard Knocks In Season': Michael Bidwill Doesn't Want 'Cutting Corners'
Trey McBride ups his game as he goes home to Colorado
PHOTOS: 2022 Adopt-A-Family
Images from the Arizona Cardinals' Adopt-A-Family event held at Dignity Health Training Facility
Red Sea Report - Another Starter At QB?
When an NFL team prepares to start their third quarterback of the season, it's usually been a rough year. With Kyler Murray out for the season and Colt McCoy in concussion protocol, Trace McSorley is expected to be under center against the Buccaneers
Cardinals Underground - The Things We Should Not Say
With a Christmas game on deck, Paul Calvisi lets us know about the phrases no one should be using in the workplace. (No, not those phrases. The other ones.) Then he, Darren Urban and Dani Sureck discuss the Cardinals' quarterback quandary,
The Dave Pasch Podcast - Mark Jackson
Ep. 53 - 17-year NBA veteran, former Golden State Warriors head coach and current ESPN/ABC television analyst Mark Jackson joins Dave Pasch to talk about calling games with his long-standing broadcast partners Jeff Van Gundy and Mike Breen
Cardinals Cover 2 - Hard Knocks Reax: Episode 6
Ep. 627 - Once again, the stories told during the week did not get the proper Hollywood happy ending. From Colt McCoy spending time with his family and Trey McBride reuniting with his own family in Denver to Vance Joseph returning to Denver
Bengals defenders shade Tom Brady in top NFL quotes of the week
Matt Ryan's wife expresses gratitude for the World Cup final and Daniel Jones praises his coach's new look.
Correa's joins biggest active contracts in MLB, NFL, NBA, NHL
Carlos Correa is getting paid by the Giants. Where does his rank among the other biggest contracts around sports?
Cardinals' Colt McCoy out; Trace McSorley set for 1st NFL start
Cardinals quarterback Colt McCoy is still in the concussion protocol and won't play on Christmas night against the Buccaneers, coach Kliff Kingsbury announced Wednesday.
2023 NFL Pro Bowl AFC, NFC rosters - The league's top players
The Pro Bowl is scheduled for Feb. 5 in Las Vegas. Here is a look at the players who made it from every team.
