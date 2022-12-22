Bird Droppings: Budda Baker makes another Pro Bowl, Trace McSorely to start at quarterback, Cardinals give back

Happy Thursday one and all.

Hope you are getting through this stressful time of year and able to get some distraction.

To help, we have all the news from around the web on your Arizona Cardinals.

Enjoy.

You've Got Mail: Buccaneers (and Christmas) Week

Topics include from Kliff

Michael Bidwill Joins Panel To Talk Super Bowl Benefits

Cardinals owner, Parry, Sadler take part in Phoenix Business Journal discussion

Arizona Cardinals QB Trace McSorley prepares for his first NFL start against the Buccaneers on Christmas night

Buccaneers and Brady opponent on Christmas night

Budda Baker Earns Another Pro Bowl Starting Nod

Safety named to team for fourth straight season

Takeaways From 'Hard Knocks In Season': Michael Bidwill Doesn't Want 'Cutting Corners'

Trey McBride ups his game as he goes home to Colorado

PHOTOS: 2022 Adopt-A-Family

Images from the Arizona Cardinals' Adopt-A-Family event held at Dignity Health Training Facility

Red Sea Report - Another Starter At QB?

When an NFL team prepares to start their third quarterback of the season, it's usually been a rough year. With Kyler Murray out for the season and Colt McCoy in concussion protocol, Trace McSorley is expected to be under center against the Buccaneers

Cardinals Underground - The Things We Should Not Say

With a Christmas game on deck, Paul Calvisi lets us know about the phrases no one should be using in the workplace. (No, not those phrases. The other ones.) Then he, Darren Urban and Dani Sureck discuss the Cardinals' quarterback quandary,

The Dave Pasch Podcast - Mark Jackson

Ep. 53 - 17-year NBA veteran, former Golden State Warriors head coach and current ESPN/ABC television analyst Mark Jackson joins Dave Pasch to talk about calling games with his long-standing broadcast partners Jeff Van Gundy and Mike Breen

Cardinals Cover 2 - Hard Knocks Reax: Episode 6

Ep. 627 - Once again, the stories told during the week did not get the proper Hollywood happy ending. From Colt McCoy spending time with his family and Trey McBride reuniting with his own family in Denver to Vance Joseph returning to Denver

