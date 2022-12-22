2023 NFL Draft: Arizona Cardinals beef up offensive line in new mock draft

Happy Thursday one and all.

Hope things are going well, I am still trying to enjoy vacation, but getting to things as I can while also wanting to talk about things that I catch while I relax.

That is why we are mock draft heavy this week, because it intrigues me and it is something I have been reading daily.

The San Diego Union Tribune dropped a mock draft this week and it was actually one of the more thoughtful I have read.

Here is what Eddie Brown had for the Arizona Cardinals.

5. Arizona (4-10) — Peter Skoronski, OL, Northwestern, Jr. The Cardinals offensive line hasn’t been great and Kelvin Beachum will be a free agent after this season. Skoronski took over for Rashawn Slater as a true freshman in 2020 and the offense didn’t miss a beat. Some scouts may say his size better suits him to play guard, but they also said that about Slater. Top needs: OL, Edge, DB

This is a great pick, this is solid reasoning and his needs are spot on.

I have said my initial rankings would have Kelee Ringo higher, but we are picking nits at that point, because Skoronski would be just behind Ringo in the pecking order after Will Anderson Jr. but if you are going offensive line, that is who I would take.

Well done, Mr. Brown.

The top four:

Bryce Young Will Anderson Jr. Jalen Carter C.J. Stroud

Prospect one is Anderson, I don’t know if anyone is going to be able to argue different, Carter is a top 10 player, but I would like more production out of my top three pick.

Skoronski is great so I don’t want anyone thinking I dislike the pick, he is literally the third best player on my board after Anderson and Ringo.

What do you think?