Jacksonville Jaguars vs New York Jets Thursday Night Football 2022 picks, odds and more

By Seth Cox
Jacksonville Jaguars v New York Jets Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Two teams still trying to battle for a playoff position, even if those seem like a longshot.

One is seeing a quarterback blossom before their eyes, while the other is finding out just how good it is to try and find a quarterback in this league.

Here is everything you need to know about Thursday Night Football.

  • Game: Jacksonville Jaguars (6-8) at New York Jets (7-7)
  • Start Time: 6:15 pm Arizona time on December 22, 2022
  • Location: MetLife Stadium - East Rutherford, NJ
  • Live streaming: Amazon Prime Video
  • Announcers: Al Michaels (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (analyst), Kaylee Hartung (sideline)
  • Odds: Jets -2.5 per our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook
  • Over/Under: 36.5

The Jets have gotten next to nothing out of Zach Wilson this year and it is surprising to see them favored against a Jacksonville Jaguars team that is slowly putting it together around Trevor Lawrence.

Lawrence is still prone to big mistakes, but this is a team who is improving.

Here are the staff picks courtesy of TallySight.

