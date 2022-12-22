Jacksonville Jaguars vs New York Jets Thursday Night Football 2022 picks, odds and more

Two teams still trying to battle for a playoff position, even if those seem like a longshot.
One is seeing a quarterback blossom before their eyes, while the other is finding out just how good it is to try and find a quarterback in this league.
Here is everything you need to know about Thursday Night Football.
- Game: Jacksonville Jaguars (6-8) at New York Jets (7-7)
- Start Time: 6:15 pm Arizona time on December 22, 2022
- Location: MetLife Stadium - East Rutherford, NJ
- Live streaming: Amazon Prime Video
- Announcers: Al Michaels (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (analyst), Kaylee Hartung (sideline)
- Odds: Jets -2.5 per our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook
- Over/Under: 36.5
The Jets have gotten next to nothing out of Zach Wilson this year and it is surprising to see them favored against a Jacksonville Jaguars team that is slowly putting it together around Trevor Lawrence.
Lawrence is still prone to big mistakes, but this is a team who is improving.
Here are the staff picks courtesy of TallySight.
