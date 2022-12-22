Jacksonville Jaguars vs New York Jets Thursday Night Football 2022 picks, odds and more

Two teams still trying to battle for a playoff position, even if those seem like a longshot.

One is seeing a quarterback blossom before their eyes, while the other is finding out just how good it is to try and find a quarterback in this league.

Here is everything you need to know about Thursday Night Football.

Game: Jacksonville Jaguars (6-8) at New York Jets (7-7)

The Jets have gotten next to nothing out of Zach Wilson this year and it is surprising to see them favored against a Jacksonville Jaguars team that is slowly putting it together around Trevor Lawrence.

Lawrence is still prone to big mistakes, but this is a team who is improving.

Here are the staff picks courtesy of TallySight.