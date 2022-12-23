Bird Droppings: Arizona Cardinals turn to Trace McSorely, Trey McBride stepping up, the legend of Budda grows and more

Happy Friday one and all, we have made it.

Hope you are ready for Sunday

To help, we have all the news from around the web on your Arizona Cardinals.

Let’s get to it.

Arizona Cardinals VP of pro personnel Quentin Harris for the first time talks about filling in for GM Steve Keim while Keim is on leave

Joined Adrian Wilson to fill responsibilities in front office

Buccaneers QB Tom Brady set to play against Cardinals in Arizona for first time since 2004 against former teammate and Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury

Former teammate Kliff Kingsbury seeks win over friend and legendary QB

Streaming To A New Sunday Ticket, And The Salary Cap Ramifications

YouTube will now have the NFL package as league works to set 2023 spending limit

Big Red Rage - McBride Finding Way In Offense

Ep. 591 - Tight end Trey McBride had the best game of his rookie season in his home state of Colorado on Sunday. He joined Paul Calvisi and Ron Wolfley to talk about his performance, where he can improve, learning from veterans Zach Ertz and Maxx Williams

Carson Palmer: 'The future is bleak right now' for the Arizona Cardinals

"It's tough to watch," Carson Palmer told Trey Ringo. "The future is bleak right now (for Arizona) when you really look at it."

Arizona Cardinals QB Trace McSorley focused, excited for 1st NFL start

With Colt McCoy and Kyler Murray sidelined, Arizona Cardinals QB Trace McSorley is set to make the first start of his NFL career Sunday.

Arizona Cardinals focus on getting most out of final stretch on Hard Knocks

The playoffs are out of reach, so Cardinals coaches and players stressed getting the most out of the final stretch as possible.

NFL moves 'Sunday Ticket' to YouTube TV, YouTube Primetime

The NFL announced a multiyear agreement for Google to distribute Sunday Ticket afternoon games on YouTube TV and YouTube Primetime Channels.

Bucs-Cardinals injury report: Marquise Brown added with groin issue

Key Cardinals starters are in limbo for Sunday's game, including wide receiver Marquise Brown, who was added to Thursday's injury report.

Cardinals exec Quentin Harris admits 'unknown' after Steve Keim's leave

Since Keim's health-related leave was announced publicly last Wednesday, it's been heads-down to work for Quentin Harris and Adrian Wilson.

Pro Bowl nod an honor Cardinals' Budda Baker doesn't take for granted

While focused on getting his team back on track, being named a Pro Bowl starter is a special accolade for the safety.

Budda Baker is Cardinals’ lone Pro Bowler; 2 named alternates

Baker is named to the Pro Bowl for the fifth time and fourth straight year. Dennis Gardeck and Matt Prater are named alternates.

Colt McCoy ruled out; Trace McSorley to start for Arizona Cardinals

McSorley, after throwing two second-half interceptions against the Broncos, will make his first NFL start Christmas night against the Bucs.

Arizona Cardinals brought in former Rams RB Darrell Henderson for visit

Henderson had nearly 900 total yards from scrimmage in 2021 for the Rams.

What Trace McSorley brings for the Arizona Cardinals at QB

Kliff Kingsbury talked about what McSorley has to offer and why he deserves to be in the NFL.

Pro Bowl snubs: J.J. Watt, Zach Allen understandably left off NFC squad

Watt and Allen have been fantastic but are listed as defensive ends, making it that much harder to make the Pro Bowl.