Week 16 NFL staff picks against the spread, odds and more

It is a weird and wild Week 16 in the NFL but should make for a fun weekend.

First off, we get a nearly full slate of games on Saturday.

The top options of the day starts with the New York Giants visiting the Minnesota Vikings. The Vikings are four-point favorites in the game, but have been one of the luckiest teams in the NFL.

Another fun matchup early in the day is the Cincinnati Bengals at the New England Patriots with the Bengals being three-point favorites.

These two games hold a lot of significance in the conference playoff races.

I’m taking the favorites in each one, but I would love to see both underdogs win.

One surprisingly important game is the Detroit Lions at the Carolina Panthers, and the Lions are 2.5-point favorites on the road.

The afternoon slate has two massive games as Washington Commanders at San Francisco 49ers and the Niners are 6.5-point favorites.

While the game of the day may be the Philadelphia Eagles at the Dallas Cowboys with the Cowboys 4.5-point favorites.

Here are the staff picks for Saturday.