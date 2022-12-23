 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

ESPN+ “Mole Report” on Cardinals’ Organizational Mayhem

By Walter Mitchell
NFL: Arizona Cardinals at Denver Broncos Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Background: Dec 18, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury looks on in the third quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing

ESPN+, led by Jeremy Fowler and Josh Weinfuss, have now provided their latest “Mole Report” on the current tensions behind the scenes (the ones that HBO’s Hard Knocks has yet to document or has been prevented from documenting) at the Arizona Cardinals facilities.

Here is the AZ Sports Radio Follow-Up article:

https://arizonasports.com/story/3439427/report-kliff-kingsbury-miserable-arizona-cardinals/

Your Turn:

Connect the dots. What makes sense to you?

Then take it a step further —- what’s going to happen come Black Monday? Who will be out? Who will be in?

