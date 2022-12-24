SB Nation Reacts: No one believes in the direction of the Arizona Cardinals

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Arizona Cardinals fans and fans across the country.

Saturday is here and we have a plethora of NFL games to prepare for.

We previewed those yesterday along with our picks, but if you want there will be a little more today as I will show you my best bets for the day.

However, first things first... Let’s talk about the Arizona Cardinals.

No one believes in the direction of this organization and if you believe the dirt sheets, even the head coach and quarterback have questions about what the hell is going on.

So, it makes sense that the Arizona Cardinals fans don’t see any reason to be excited about what is going on.

Will the owner ever take notice of that? Or will it be more of the status quo even if changes are made?