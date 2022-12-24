2023 NFL Draft: Early entrants into the 2023 NFL Draft

The underclass declarations are coming fast and furious... As our the players who are seniors but are not taking advantage of the extra year of Covid eligiblity.

So, Justin and I take a look at the underclassmen tracker and discuss some of the players who have already declared for the NFL Draft.

What does Max Duggan’s NFL future look like?

How early will Bijan Robinson go?

And what about some of the players who maybe didn’t get discussed enough during the regular season? Plus, another big name at QB is returning to school in 2023. And of course, some hot takes.

