Cardinals vs Buccaneers preview, plus Week 16 NFL best bets, props, odds, and more

Happy Saturday one and all.

We are into a great day of NFL games, we previewed those yesterday, but now it is about the actual games and the best bets we like for today.

Sit back, relax and enjoy the Christmas Eve slate of games for week 16 with some of the best bets courtesy of our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Justin Fields over 100 yards rushing and Josh Allen over 50 yards rushing +550

This is my big play of the day. Allen is consistent with his rushing production and I expect to see another day of 50+.

Fields meanwhile has shown some ability to make big games rushing happen, while he still develops as a passer.

This is a tough one, but it feels like it has a good shot.

Kansas City Chiefs vs Seattle Seahawks over 50 points -110

The Chiefs are the best offense in the NFL, but their defense can leave something to be desired, while the Seahawks are imposters, but they can score in bunches.

This feels like it should have been higher, so who knows?

Cincinnati Bengals team total over 22.5 points -110

I don’t buy the Bengals as contenders, but they should be able to put up over 22.5 points with their offensive skill players and how well their defense has played, this feels like a good bet.

CeeDee Lamb over 100 yards receiving +280

Lamb has been feasting most of the season and in a big game with a must win, this feels like a good chance to hit based on what Lamb has done this season and in his career he has never been 100+ yards against the Eagles.

Which to me means he is due.

Good luck today.