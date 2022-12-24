Cardinals place CB Byron Murphy on season-ending Injured Reserve

The injury bug strikes the Arizona Cardinals yet again as their No. 1 cornerback Byron Murphy has been placed on injured reserve, effectively ending his 2022 season.

Murphy, the Cardinals’ 2019 second-round pick, has been dealing with a back injury that has forced him to miss the last five games. The last time he played was in Week 9, when the Cardinals lost to the Seattle Seahawks 31-21.

With his season now over, Murphy finished his fourth year with the Cardinals with 36 tackles, four passes defensed, two fumble recoveries, and scored a game-winning touchdown on a fumble return.

Unless Murphy is re-signed, the 24-year-old cornerback will be one of the more sought-after players in free agency in 2023 as his contract is set to expire after the season.

Murphy is added to the long list of Cardinals’ starters out for the season that includes QB Kyler Murray (ACL), WR Rondale Moore (hamstring), TE Zach Ertz (ACL, MCL), LT D.J. Humphries (back), LG Justin Pugh (ACL), C Rodney Hudson (knee), and NT Rashard Lawrence (shoulder).

In a corresponding move, the Cardinals have promoted defensive tackle Michael Dogbe to the active roster. Wide receiver Pharoh Cooper and cornerback Nate Hairston were elevated from the practice squad.