Cardinals vs. Buccaneers: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Arizona Cardinals are your primetime entertainment tonight as they take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on national television.

As bad as the Cardinals have been, no one saw the Buccaneers trying to fight their way into the playoffs against the Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints with only six wins heading into Week 16.

That is the NFL in 2022 though.

Here is everything you need to know about tonight’s game.

Game: Arizona Cardinals (4-10) vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-8)

Start Time: 6:20 p.m. Arizona time on December 25, 2022

6:20 p.m. Arizona time on December 25, 2022 Location: State Farm Stadium - Glendale, AZ

State Farm Stadium - Glendale, AZ TV Channel: NBC (Channel 12 locally)

NBC (Channel 12 locally) Announcers: Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (analyst), Melissa Stark (sideline)

Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (analyst), Melissa Stark (sideline) Radio: Arizona Sports 98.7 FM locally Dave Pasch (play-by-play), Ron Wolfley (analyst), Paul Calvis (Sideline)

Arizona Sports 98.7 FM locally Dave Pasch (play-by-play), Ron Wolfley (analyst), Paul Calvis (Sideline) National Radio: Westwood One Sports - Ryand Radtke (play-by-play), Mike Colic (analyst)

Westwood One Sports - Ryand Radtke (play-by-play), Mike Colic (analyst) Spanish Radio: KHOV 105.1 FM - Luis Hernandez (play-by-play), Jose Romero (analyst)

KHOV 105.1 FM - Luis Hernandez (play-by-play), Jose Romero (analyst) Streaming: Peacock

Peacock Odds: Cardinals +8 per our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook

Cardinals +8 per our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook Over/Under: 40.5

