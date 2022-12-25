Bird Droppings: Byron Murphy ends season on IR, preparing to take on the G.O.A.T., owner calls out players and more

Happy Sunday one and all.

We are only three weeks to the end of the 2022 NFL season for the Arizona Cardinals and that can’t come soon enough with how this season has gone.

However, we do have a Christmas Night special as the Arizona Cardinals host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and here is all the news from around the web on your Arizona Cardinals.

Three Big Things: Buccaneers Week

A look at the top storylines for a Christmas game

Twas the Friday before the Buccaneers for the Cardinals, and notes before Arizona and Tampa Bay

Cameron Thomas, Myjai Sanders Hope Brady Part Of A Good Christmas

Rookie pass rushers prepared for Sunday night game between Cardinals and Bucs

Cardinals put CB Byron Murphy on injured reserve before game against Buccaneers

Cornerback has been troubled with back issue; Dogbe promoted to roster

Cardinals Cover 2 - Trace Tries To Tackle The G.O.A.T.

Ep. 628 - It is quite the opportunity for Trace McSorley in Week 16. His first career start comes against Tom Brady—perhaps the greatest quarterback ever—and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Craig Grialou and Paul Calvisi look ahead to Sunday's primetime matchup

Review finds spotters didn't miss DeVante Parker head injury

The NFL and NFLPA have determined spotters assigned to watch players for concussions were aware Patriots receiver DeVante Parker had a possible head injury on Dec. 12 and were in position to prevent him from playing.

Report: Kliff Kingsbury 'miserable' with Arizona Cardinals

The question might not be about whether Kliff Kingsbury is out after the Arizona Cardinals' season, but whether he is fired or resigns.

Cardinals' Kliff Kingsbury not considering stepping down amid ESPN article

Answering one question on the matter, head coach Kliff Kingsbury refuted a recent ESPN article stating he was miserable and could resign.

State Farm Stadium roof open for Cardinals-Buccaneers on Christmas

The Arizona Cardinals announced the roof will be open at State Farm Stadium for their Sunday night matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Cardinals defense must be razor sharp vs. Tom Brady, Buccaneers

Entering Week 16, Buccaneers QB Tom Brady sits third among NFL signal callers in passing yards per game with 278.4.

Arizona Cardinals CB Byron Murphy Jr. lands on injured reserve

The Arizona Cardinals place cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. on injured reserve, ending his season with three games remaining.

Tom Brady hasn’t beaten Arizona Cardinals since 2004

The Buccaneers' road game against the Cardinals on Sunday is only Brady's third-ever start against them.

Arizona Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill calls out player effort

He is extremely disappointed and can see where players are cutting corners.

Kliff Kingsbury wanted to fire Sean Kugler before Mexico allegations

Kingsbury reduced Kugler's role in offensive game planning prior to what happened in Mexico City leading to his firing.

Arizona Cardinals Steve Keim’s presence in team facility decreased in 2022

An ESPN report details how Steve Keim and Kliff Kingsbury have not been able to "coalesce" about personnel this season,

Kliff Kingsbury could return in 2023…unless he resigns

There is a path to his return but people close to Kingsbury wonder if he will just walk away from the final five years of his contract.

Kliff Kingsbury doesn’t call out players publicly or privately

His desire to avoid confrontation with players doesn't always work, according to a former Cardinals player.

Kelvin Beachum’s injury could set dubious mark for Cardinals

If Beachum, who is questionable to play, misses the game on Sunday, every offensive starter will have missed at least one game in 2022.