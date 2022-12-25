The Cardinals’ GM situation, keep or fire Kingsbury, good and bad in Week 15, Cards-Bucs preview

Happy game day one and all.

I was gone this week, but that doesn’t mean that Jess took a week off, no he had a guest host on in Alex Sutton and they discussed the news on Steve Keim, the loss to the Denver Broncos and more on the latest episode.

Enjoy and we should be back to normal next week.

Thanks to Alex for filling in.

Enjoy the show with the embedded player above or by subscribing to the show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or your favorite podcast platform, so you never miss a show. Make sure as well to give it a five-star rating!

Here are the approximate timestamps for the topics we discussed:

(1:00) Intros, reactions to Steve Keim’s leave of absence

(14:00) How the Arizona Cardinals can replace Keim

(30:27) The pros and cons of firing Kliff Kingsbury

(40:06) The good and bad in the loss to the Broncos

(48:56) Cardinals-Buccaneers preview