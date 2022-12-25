Cardinals vs Buccaneers and Christmas Day NFL Week 16 preview, picks and odds

Merry Christmas one and all.

The Arizona Cardinals take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this evening in the final game of the Sunday triple header.

We don’t expect much from the Cardinals unfortunately with Trace McSorely tangling with the GOAT, Tom Brady, DraftKings Sportsbook doesn’t see much in a way of a chance for the Cardinals.

However, the early game offers some hope and the matinee game gives you time to do a lot of family things.

The morning starts with a big game between the battling Green Bay Packers at the Miami Dolphins on Fox with kickoff at 11:00 a.m. Arizona time. The Dolphins are clinging to the final spot in the AFC playoffs and a loss would make their final two games against the Patriots and Jets even bigger. Meanwhile, the Packers are just hoping to hang around as there doesn’t seem to be any NFC teams who want the final two spots in the playoffs.

Meanwhile, the afternoon game on CBS at 2:30 p.m. Arizona time is an ugly one, but one that has massive implications for the Arizona Cardinals draft order.

The Denver Broncos travel to the Los Angeles Rams and the winner will drop to the fifth spot in the draft order, potentially further, while the Cardinals with a loss move up to the fourth spot.

Here are the staff picks for today’s games, including the Arizona Cardinals, via TallySight.