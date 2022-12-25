Arizona Cardinals vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers first half open thread

Merry Christmas one and all.
The Arizona Cardinals are unfortunately the coal in all of our stockings this evening, but we have to enjoy it… Right?
Snuggle up with your loved ones, open up a good bottle of alcohol and get ready for a long night.
In case you don’t know, here is everything you need to know about the game tonight.
- Game: Arizona Cardinals (4-10) vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-8)
- Start Time: 6:20 p.m. Arizona time on December 25, 2022
- Location: State Farm Stadium - Glendale, AZ
- TV Channel: NBC (Channel 12 locally)
- Announcers: Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (analyst), Melissa Stark (sideline)
- Radio: Arizona Sports 98.7 FM locally Dave Pasch (play-by-play), Ron Wolfley (analyst), Paul Calvis (Sideline)
- National Radio: Westwood One Sports - Ryand Radtke (play-by-play), Mike Colic (analyst)
- Spanish Radio: KHOV 105.1 FM - Luis Hernandez (play-by-play), Jose Romero (analyst)
- Streaming: Peacock
- Odds: Cardinals +8 per our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook
- Over/Under: 40.5
