Arizona Cardinals vs Tampa Bay second half open thread

What a putrid offensive first half.

Of course we have seen this song the last couple of weeks for the Arizona Cardinals defense, it will now be about what they do in the second half to make sure they are able to keep this game close.

The Arizona Cardinals go into the half with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers tied 6-6.

Trace McSorely has been mostly bad with a couple nice throws mixed in.

However, he somehow has not been as bad as Tom Brady who just has missed too many layups tonight which, along with more impressive work from J.J. Watt and Cam Thomas.

Thomas put the pressure on Tom Brady that led to a Marco Wilson interception.

J.J. Watt has been a menace in the Buccaneers backfield, and that has made things difficult for the Bucs offense when you combine that with Brady’s misses.

Yet, this does not feel like something to get excited about as the Cardinals have been leading the last two weeks and blown it, so let’s hold our breath and enjoy the final two quarters of football on Christmas.