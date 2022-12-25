Arizona Cardinals blow late lead in overtime loss to Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Arizona Cardinals defense did it for four quarters, but the offense with Trace McSorely could not find a way to get it done and in the end the Arizona Cardinals played hard, had a chance and lost, while helping their draft prospects for 2023.

McSorely wasn’t awful, but he made critical mistakes (a bad pitch on a 3-1 play) and missed too many throws.

That allowed the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to come back after being down 16-6 with just over 10 minutes to go in the fourth quarter.

Brady and the Bucs win in overtime after the Arizona Cardinals were unable to make a play at the end of regulation and in overtime, it felt like the script was written before the game ended with the Bucs winning 19-16.

What was nice tonight was watching young players like Marco Wilson, Cam Thomas and Isaiah Simmons make plays.

The overtime started with some concern as McSorely was nearly picked off on the first, then he made a good throw and a great catch by Marquise Brown.

Then it was the Bucs defense forcing a punt and it was academic from there.

The Cardinals fought for pride and played hard for Kliff Kingsbury, but it didn’t matter tonight.

Merry Christmas everyone.