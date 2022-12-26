Arizona Cardinals open as road underdogs against Atlanta Falcons

Close is only good in horseshoes and grenades, but covering counts in gambling and the Arizona Cardinals covered the 8.5-points against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Christmas Night.

So, when DraftKings Sportsbook dropped their opening odds for next week, it was not too surprising to see the Arizona Cardinals as underdogs again.

The Arizona Cardinals are three-point underdogs heading into their week 17 matchup with the Atlanta Falcons, which is their only other early kickoff game of the season.

Traveling to Atlanta as only a small underdog is interesting, but the Cardinals put on one of their better defensive performances of the season.

It is the Cardinals offense that has been an issue.

You and I have thrown for as many touchdowns as the Cardinals quarterbacks since the Kyler Murray injury, and in a league built to favor passing offenses, the Cardinals has become impotent.

What to expect moving forward, who knows, but are you surprised they are only three-point dogs?