 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Red Rain Podcast: TB 19 ARI 16 OT High Wattage Effort

By Walter Mitchell
/ new

The Arizona Cardinals lost to the Bucs 19-16 in overtime, but it certainly wasn’t for a lack of effort. Outstanding tone setting efforts like this one;

Like this one:

Like this Hollywood production:

And this in its own way is an exemplary show of teamwork and character in recognition of how hard and gritty Trace McSorley played:

How about this effort by James Conner and the block from Trey McBride:

This is how much this game meant to the players:

In today’s episode, Kyle Ledbetter and I will provide some of the contexts that made the Cardinals’ effort in this game one for fans to be proud of. We will also discuss what corrections need to made for the Cardinals to improve their chances to win in the future.

What are your takeaways from this game?

What kind of a plan do you envision for the Cardinals heading into the 2023 season?

More From Revenge of the Birds

Loading comments...