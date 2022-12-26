Red Rain Podcast: TB 19 ARI 16 OT High Wattage Effort

The Arizona Cardinals lost to the Bucs 19-16 in overtime, but it certainly wasn’t for a lack of effort. Outstanding tone setting efforts like this one;

Tristan Wirfs is absolutely no match for JJ Watt on this play.pic.twitter.com/xKN7rSL62O — Pro Football Network (@PFN365) December 26, 2022

Like this one:

Like this Hollywood production:

ladies and gentlemen, hollywood brown. pic.twitter.com/k8XzSTEXqE — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) December 26, 2022

And this in its own way is an exemplary show of teamwork and character in recognition of how hard and gritty Trace McSorley played:

While Trace McSorley and DeAndre Hopkins failed to establish a strong connection on Sunday, the #AZCardinals WR made sure to pick up his QB after the fact. pic.twitter.com/k22kqiK7N6 — Tyler Drake (@Tdrake4sports) December 26, 2022

How about this effort by James Conner and the block from Trey McBride:

This is how much this game meant to the players:

In today’s episode, Kyle Ledbetter and I will provide some of the contexts that made the Cardinals’ effort in this game one for fans to be proud of. We will also discuss what corrections need to made for the Cardinals to improve their chances to win in the future.

What are your takeaways from this game?

What kind of a plan do you envision for the Cardinals heading into the 2023 season?