Arizona Cardinals claim defensive back Josh Jackson, place long snapper Aaron Brewer on injured reserve

Welp.

That is really all that is left to say in regards to the Arizona Cardinals 2022 season.

From the team:

The Arizona Cardinals Football Club today announced that the team has been awarded its waiver claim on cornerback Josh Jackson from the Pittsburgh Steelers and has placed long snapper Aaron Brewer on injured reserve.

The Cardinals now have 16 players on the team’s injured reserve list. Only Denver (19) and Tennessee (19) have more players currently on IR than the Cardinals.

Jackson (6-0, 196) is back with the Cardinals after spending preseason with the team. He played in four games (one start) this season with Pittsburgh and had six tackles and a fumble recovery. The 26-year old Jackson has appeared in 48 career games (16 starts) and has 89 tackles, 12 passes defensed, two tackles for loss and two fumble recoveries in addition to 12 tackles on special teams after entering the league with Green Bay as a second-round pick (45th overall) in the 2018 NFL Draft out of Iowa.