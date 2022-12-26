Chargers vs Colts: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, online streaming and more

Happy Monday Night Football one and all.

The Arizona Cardinals seasons continues to taunt us with you think it is bad, just wait til next week.

At least we have Monday Night Football to look forward to, and soon the NFL Playoffs. Oh, and the 2023 offseason where the Cardinals could be battling one or both of these teams trying to get a new head coach.

Here is everything you need to know about tonight’s Monday Night Football matchup.

Game: Los Angeles Chargers (8-6) at Indianapolis Colts (4-9-1)

Here are our picks courtesy of TallySight.