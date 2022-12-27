Cardinals Reacts Survey: Week 17

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Arizona Cardinals fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

Is it fan apathy? Or is it just the reality that the Arizona Cardinals are a mess?

Interest in Sean Payton or vice versa could stir the nest once again for the Arizona Cardinals fan base, but if they move on from Kliff Kingsbury and miss on Payton, who is next?

I guess that will determine if the Arizona Cardinals and their fans believe in the direction of this organization moving forward because as of right now, there is really nothing to believe in.

For the Cardinals, this off-season will be about getting it all right.

Making a decision on Kliff Kingsbury, moving on from Steve Keim and if the Cardinals go outside of the building for a GM for the first time in nearly three decades, it’ll be important for the belief in this organization.

Yet, for now we seemingly know there is no belief in the direction of this organization.