Bird Droppings: Arizona Cardinals lose game and Budda Baker, Aaron Brewer to IR, Greg Dortch meeting challenge and more

The Arizona Cardinals lost another key player against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Budda Baker, while also losing long snapper Aaron Brewer.

Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray set to have his ACL knee surgery on Jan. 3, 2023 in Dallas

Quarterback set to have ACL repaired in Dallas according to report

Marco Wilson Picks Tom Brady Twice, But It's Not Enough

Cornerback has big night as defense shines, but Cardinals fall to Bucs

Tom Brady leads comeback as Arizona Cardinals fall to Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 19-16, in overtime on Christmas

Tampa Bay rallies for fourth-quarter comeback in 19-16 overtime decision

Cardinals lose at home on Christmas night, and other notes after a 19-16 overtime loss to the Buccaneers

Cardinals S Budda Baker out for final two games of 2022 after fracturing shoulder

Pro Bowler's injury found after safety doesn't miss snap against Buccaneers

Interesting Arizona Cardinals snap counts and PFF grades after Week 16 loss vs Buccaneers

Wide receiver Greg Dortch has excellent day, and Watt again shines

Cardinals Cover 2 - No Christmas Miracle

Ep. 629 – Actually, it felt more like a recurring nightmare. Five straight losses the Cardinals have suffered; and this most recent one saw them blow a 10-point fourth-quarter lead. Craig Grialou and Paul Calvisi look back at Sunday's 19-16 overtime loss

Tom Brady, Bucs come back in Arizona to keep lead in playoff race

Tampa Bay erases 10-point deficit in fourth quarter before Ryan Succop's game-winning field goal seals it in overtime.

Source - Cardinals QB Kyler Murray to have ACL surgery Jan. 3

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray will have surgery on the ACL in his left knee on Jan. 3, a source confirmed to ESPN.

Arizona Cardinals' Kyler Murray to have surgery Jan. 3 for torn ACL

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray is set to have surgery to repair a torn ACL on Jan. 3, NBC Sports' Melissa Stark reported on Sunday Night Football.

Cardinals' Marco Wilson intercepts Tom Brady twice in loss vs. Bucs

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Marco Wilson woke up on Christmas morning with one career interception and ended the day with three.

Arizona Cardinals lose to Buccaneers on walk-off field goal in overtime

The Arizona Cardinals dropped Sunday night's home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in overtime, 19-16.

Bickley: Another Cardinals home loss the latest sign of a doomed regime

Unless Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill responds with a housecleaning, there will likely be attrition among season ticket holders in 2023.

Cardinals can't overcome desperate Tom Brady, Buccaneers in OT

The Cardinals offense was once again the downfall of the team on Sunday night, falling 19-16 in overtime to the Buccaneers on Christmas.

Budda Baker out for rest of Arizona Cardinals' season with injury, per report

Arizona Cardinals All-Pro safety Budda Baker is reportedly out for the rest of the season due to a shoulder injury.

Arizona Cardinals place LS Aaron Brewer on IR, claim CB Josh Jackson

Another Arizona Cardinal hits the shelf for the remainder of the 2022 season, as long snapper Aaron Brewer landed on injured reserve.

Cardinals' Greg Dortch answering challenge put forth by Kliff Kingsbury

If Cardinals WR Greg Dortch's performance and snap count on Sunday night was any indication, light the torch the rest of the way, folks.