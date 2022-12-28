Bird Droppings: J.J. Watt announces retirement, NFL reacts to Watt announcement and more

Happy Wednesday one and all.

We are into Atlanta Falcons week, which if two teams with nine combined wins play, does anyone care?

If you still do, we have all the news from around the web on your Arizona Cardinals to help you get ready.

Enjoy.

Depth Of Field Photo Essay

Exploring the game against the Buccaneers through the lens of the Cardinals team photographer

You've Got Mail: Falcons Week

Topics include Watt's announcement, McSorley future, and drafting for the Edge

J.J. Watt Announces He Will Retire After Season

Defensive end tells the world via social media

Quick Slant: J.J. Watt Announces His Retirement Following 2022 Season

Cardinals insiders Darren Urban and Dani Sureck discuss J.J. Watt announcing that 2022 will be his final season.

Cardinals Wide Receivers Learn About Steelers Legend Franco Harris

It's been an emotional holiday week around the NFL, with Franco Harris's untimely passing touching all corners of the league. Here's the Cardinals wide receivers room spending a moment learning about the Steelers legend with their coach Shawn Jefferson in

PHOTOS: Caitlyn's Top Pics Vs. Buccaneers

The top images taken by the Cardinals team photographer during the 2022 Week 16 regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, presented by Earnhardt Auto Centers.

PHOTOS: Best Of J.J. Watt

Images of defensive end J.J. Watt (99) during his time with the Arizona Cardinals

Red Sea Report - Watt To Retire After Season, Baker Injured

It's only Tuesday but it has been a newsy week at Cardinals HQ in Tempe. On Monday, it was reported that Pro Bowl safety Budda Baker would miss the rest of the season with a fractured shoulder.

Cardinals Underground - Watt A Time To Say Goodbye

J.J. Watt surprised everyone with his announcement this week he was retiring, but Paul Calvisi, Darren Urban and Dani Sureck were probably going to talk about how well the defensive end was playing anyway, so it's an easy segue.

Cardinals' J.J. Watt announces this will be final NFL season

Three-time Defensive Player of the Year J.J. Watt announced Tuesday that this will be his final NFL season.

Sports world reacts to J.J. Watt retirement announcement

J.J. Watt, a three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year, is hanging it up after the season. The sports world congratulated him on a remarkable career.

J.J. Watt leaves rich legacy for his work on and off the field

The three-time DPOY announced this season will be his last, leaving fans with memories of him taking over games and helping out in the community.