2023 NFL Draft: Arizona Cardinals have fourth pick in draft after loss to Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Happy Wednesday one and all.

The Arizona Cardinals dropped their fifth straight game to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and that helped them move up one spot in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Here is where it stands.

The Cardinals sit with the fourth pick and take on the Atlanta Falcons, as well as the San Francisco 49ers their final two games.

The Denver Broncos take on the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers.

The Chicago Bears take on the Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings.

The Houston Texans take on the Jacksonville Jaguars and Indianapolis Colts.

Where do the Arizona Cardinals finish up?