2023 NFL Draft: Arizona Cardinals add pass rusher in new PFF Mock Draft

The Arizona Cardinals take on the Atlanta Falcons in a big game for the 2023 NFL Draft order.

That is right, that is where we are at this point as we close out a terrible season for the Cardinals.

PFF dropped a new 2023 NFL Mock Draft and has the Arizona Cardinals addressing their pressing need of a pass rush.

4. ARIZONA CARDINALS: EDGE MYLES MURPHY, CLEMSON The Cardinals have to make an investment in the trenches. With no ideal offensive line selection this high, we look to the defensive side of things. Murphy is quite the athlete for a player who is 6-foot-5, 275 pounds, with the Athletic’s Bruce Feldman noting that Murphy has run in the 4.5s in the 40-yard dash at around 280 pounds. He also sports 70.0-plus grades in all defensive categories (run defense, pass rush, coverage). Arizona will need a big splash on the defensive line with J.J. Watt retiring, and Murphy fits the bill.

Murphy is an interesting one, as he reminds me a bit of last year’s first overall pick in Travon Walker.

He is a freak, but his production has not matched that athleticism.

