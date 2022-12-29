Dallas Cowboys vs Tennessee Titans Thursday Night Football 2022 picks, odds and more

Happy Thursday Night Football one and all.
We have another barn burner tonight! The Tennessee Titans on their third quarterback of the season against a Cowboys team that looks primed to make a run until the playoffs start because lets be honest, this is the Cowboys.
However, the Titans will not have Derrick Henry either but they are looking to give Josh Dobbs as little to mess up as possible.
Here is everything you need to know about the game.
- Game: Dallas Cowboys (11-4) at Tennessee Titans (7-8)
- Start Time: 6:15 pm Arizona time on December 29, 2022
- Location: Nissan Stadium - Nashville, TN
- Live streaming: Amazon Prime Video
- Announcers: Al Michaels (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (analyst), Kaylee Hartung (sideline)
- NATIONAL RADIO: Westwood One: Ian Eagle, Joe Thomas | Dallas SiriusXM 81 or 226 and the SXM App | Tennessee SiriusXM 83 or 225 and the SXM App National SiriusXM 88 and the SXM App
- Odds: Cowboys -13.5 per our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook
- Over/Under: 40
Loading comments...