Bird Droppings: Celebrating J.J. Watt, Colt McCoy to start for the Arizona Cardinals, getting to know Billy Price and more

The Arizona Cardinals and Atlanta Falcons will do battle on Sunday and that will be an interesting comparison as the Falcons have one of the best rushing attacks in the NFL and the Cardinals defense has had problems all year.

Takeaways From 'Hard Knocks In Season': Watt And Baker Are The Examples

Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt explains why he decided to retire after the 2022 season and 12 years in the NFL

Colt McCoy announced as starting QB for Cardinals against Falcons and the injury report

Arizona Cardinals kicker Matt Prater's four 50-plus yard field goals last two weeks adds to lead on all-time NFL list

Colt McCoy could've sat out the balance of the Cardinals' season, but it makes sense to put him on field

PRACTICE PHOTOS: Week 17 At Falcons

Cardinals Cover 2 - Hard Knocks Reax: Episode 7

Ep. 630 - Family and the holidays go hand-in-hand. Family, the holidays and a Cardinals win do not, however; at least not this season. Craig Grialou and Dani Sureck review the latest 'Hard Knocks' episode which centered around James Conner

Big Red Rage - In The Trenches With Billy Price

Ep. 592 - Center Billy Price joins Paul Calvisi and Ron Wolfley to discuss his upbringing in football-crazed Ohio, his time at Ohio State, absorbing a new offense after signing with the Cardinals in the middle of the season.

Cardinals' J.J. Watt thankful for 'unbelievable' NFL career

J.J. Watt on Wednesday said he has known that this would be his final NFL season, and that he's "extremely fortunate" to have had this "unbelievable ride."