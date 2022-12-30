Week 17 staff picks Cardinals-Falcons and NFL against the spread, odds and more

Happy Week 17 one and all.

The Arizona Cardinals are part of the early slate of games this week, something we don’t usually see this season.

It is a heavy slate of early NFL games, and a couple of really good ones in terms of playoff and draft positioning.

Obviously the Arizona Cardinals are a part of that, according to DraftKings Sportsbook the Cardinals are three-point underdogs against the Atlanta Falcons. This will determine which team ends up with a top five pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Carolina Panthers are visiting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Bucs are 3.5-point favorites at home. That will determine the NFC South champion and the four seed in the NFC Playoffs.

Jacksonville travels to Houston and the Texans have played well the last several weeks but so have the Jaguars who are also in the playoffs and are four-point favorites in this game.

The late slate of games has a couple of important games as well, but none as big as the Minnesota Vikings going to the Green Bay Packers, and the Packers are 3.5-point favorites as they try and cling to their slim playoff chances.

Here are the staff picks heading into Week 17 thanks to TallySight.