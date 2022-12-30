Week 17 Arizona Cardinals at Atlanta Falcons preview, best bets, odds, and more

Happy Friday one and all.

The DraftKings Sportsbook has some fun odds and prop bets for the Arizona Cardinals at Atlanta Falcons this Sunday morning and we are going to help you find some ways to make a couple of bucks before we start the New Year.

Cardinals/Falcons under 42 total points -110

While both teams defense stink and give up points, neither offense can score them. I think this is a game where we see both rushing attacks being the focal point and bogged down in the red zone.

Take the under.

Colt McCoy o219.5 yards passing -115

Colt has been ruled out after experiencing concussion symptoms again after practice on Friday.

J.J. Watt over 0.75 sacks -115

Watt needs a half of a sack to get to 10 on the season, and I think he hits that this week, in limited opportunities, because the Falcons won’t throw the ball too much.

Watt is getting at least one sack this week and next to finish with at least 12 on the season.

Drake London over 58.5 yards receiving -115

London has been hot the last several weeks and the Arizona Cardinals cornerback situation is tenuous at best. London the last three games had 95 yards, 70 yards and 96 yards. If you are feeling froggy, take London as an anytime touchdown scorer when the prop comes available.

Enjoy and good luck!