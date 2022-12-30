David Blough Starting at QB, Colt McCoy Back in Concussion Protocols

Rondale Moore’s QB his sensational freshman season at Purdue, David Blough, is getting this week’s nod at QB against the Falcons. Colt McCoy felt some lingering concussion symptoms while practicing the week, thus the switch to Blough was made.

No word yet as to why Kliff Kingsbury bypassed Trace McSorley, who last week in his first NFL start helped the team battle into overtime versus the Bucs. He made some good throws to Greg Dortch to the tune of 10 catches for 98 yards and he connected with Hollywood Brown on a 47 yard bomb, tying the longest pass completion of the season with Rondale Moore’s 47 yarder from Colt McCoy several weeks back.

The two difficulties Trace McSorley had: (1) trying to connect with DeAndre Hopkins (1 catch for 4 yards on 10 targets) who was consistently bracketed by the Bucs, leaving very tight windows for a first time starter to throw into with precision, and (2) the botched backward flip lateral that resulted in an highly untimely, momentum-swinging 4th quarter fumble.

The likelihood as to why David Blough is starting is that they coaches have liked what they have seen from him during his short time here and this gives them a chance to evaluate him. The coaches got a very good, long look at Trace McSorley in pre-season, thus at this point, they have a good idea of what he brings to the table and whether they want to re-sign him or not for next season.

Both McSorely and Blough and unrestricted free agents in 2023.

Blough started a few games for the Lions a few years back and showed some promise. When I went back and looked at his play with the Lions, he reminded me a good deal of Brock Purdy. While the Cardinals had met with Purdy during the 2022 NFL Draft process, having missed the opportunity to draft the 4 year Iowa State starter in the 7th round, David Bough could be a serendipitous addition to the team moving forward, should Blough play well.

In other news, it was reported that DeAndre Hopkins is dealing with a knee injury. At this point in the season, the coaches are apt to be extra cautious with proven veterans.

James Connor who was out with anilines yesterday, returned to practice today. He has a 6 game consecutive TD streak to try to keep building on.