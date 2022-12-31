Cardinals Reacts Survey: Arizona Cardinals fans slightly more excited in the direction of the team

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Arizona Cardinals fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

Things happen sometimes and no one understands why.

For me, why are Arizona Cardinals fans somehow more confident, albeit slightly than they were last week?

Not only did the team lose again, but we know their best front seven defensive player, J.J. Watt is retiring and will not be back next year.

Yet, two percent of fans believe in the direction of the team more than last week, which is something for me to try and wrap my head around.

Is it the inevitable firing of Steve Keim that has two percent a little happier? Are you wish casting for Sean Payton?

It is interesting to see it change, but I would love to hear from those who changed their mind.

Enjoy your Saturday and be safe our there on New Year’s Eve.