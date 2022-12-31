Cardinals rule out DeAndre Hopkins for Week 17 vs Falcons

Injuries continue to hit the Cardinals hard as All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is ruled out for Week 17 against the Atlanta Falcons according to TheScore’s NFL Insider Jordan Schultz.

DeAndre Hopkins is OUT Sunday vs the #Falcons, sources tell @theScore. #AZCardinals are currently listing DHop as questionable with a knee, but I’m told he won’t make the trip to Atlanta. David Blough will start at QB, with Colt McCoy in concussion protocol. pic.twitter.com/4Ax4yYUPVz — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) December 31, 2022

Yesterday, head coach Kliff Kingsbury told the media that Hopkins was questionable to play as he experienced knee issues during practice. At the same time, he ruled out quarterback Colt McCoy as he had concussion symptoms.

Quarterback David Blough, who has been with the Cardinals for only two weeks, is set to start against the Falcons.

Their list of injured starters that will not play in Week 17 continues to lengthen as it includes Kyler Murray, Rondale Moore, Zach Ertz, D.J. Humphries, Justin Pugh, Rodney Hudson, Zach Allen, Rashard Lawrence, Byron Murphy, Antonio Hamilton, and Budda Baker.

Their receiver core will be composed of Marquise “Hollywood” Brown, Greg Dortch, Robbie Anderson, A.J. Green, and Pharoh Cooper.