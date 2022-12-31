 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Cardinals rule out DeAndre Hopkins for Week 17 vs Falcons

Hopkins experienced knee issues during Friday practice

By Andy Kwong
New England Patriots v Arizona Cardinals Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Injuries continue to hit the Cardinals hard as All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is ruled out for Week 17 against the Atlanta Falcons according to TheScore’s NFL Insider Jordan Schultz.

Yesterday, head coach Kliff Kingsbury told the media that Hopkins was questionable to play as he experienced knee issues during practice. At the same time, he ruled out quarterback Colt McCoy as he had concussion symptoms.

Quarterback David Blough, who has been with the Cardinals for only two weeks, is set to start against the Falcons.

Their list of injured starters that will not play in Week 17 continues to lengthen as it includes Kyler Murray, Rondale Moore, Zach Ertz, D.J. Humphries, Justin Pugh, Rodney Hudson, Zach Allen, Rashard Lawrence, Byron Murphy, Antonio Hamilton, and Budda Baker.

Their receiver core will be composed of Marquise “Hollywood” Brown, Greg Dortch, Robbie Anderson, A.J. Green, and Pharoh Cooper.

