Bird Droppings: Arizona Cardinals on bye week, Lecitus Smith defends Kyler Murray, and more

Happy Sunday one and all.

We are heading out of the Arizona Cardinals bye week, but that means no NFL game today for the local team.

That doesn’t mean we won’t have plenty of news from around the web to help you get your day started.

Enjoy.

Bye The Way, How Do Cardinals Approach Rest Of Season?

Five games remain, including pair of nationally televised contests

Cardinals Underground - Ain’t No Lie, It’s The Bye, Bye, Bye

Under the umbrella of the U.S. advancing in the World Cup, Paul Calvisi, Darren Urban and Dani Sureck, talk about the other football as the Cardinals hit their Week 13 break. There is, as as always, much to discuss: The bye week plan;

La Tacleada Cardinals - Momento Para Recargar Las Baterías

Ep. 50 - Los Cardenales de Arizona llegan a la semana de descanso en medio de muchas preguntas y con la idea de recargar las baterías para la recta final de la temporada regular. Luis Hernández y Rolando Cantú nos presentan un análisis de lo que ha sucedi

The Dave Pasch Podcast - Robert Griffin III

Ep. 51 - Heisman Trophy winner, former first round draft pick and current ESPN NFL and college football analyst Robert Griffin III joins Dave Pasch to discuss his new career in sports television and the importance of expressing his personality

Patrick Peterson denies 'beef' with Kyler Murray, has texted QB

Vikings CB Patrick Peterson said Thursday he has reached out to former teammate Kyler Murray in hopes of talking through their back-and-forth and looks forward to helping the Cardinals QB grow as a player.

How J.J. and Kealia Watt juggle parenthood with being pro athletes - Arizona Cardinals Blog- ESPN

Five-week-old Koa has upended the lives of the Watts. But they're determined to continue their athletic careers while raising their firstborn son.

How the Arizona Cardinals should attack the final 5 games of 2022

With little hope of turning the season around, it's time for the Arizona Cardinals to turn the page and look to the future.

Cardinals' Lecitus Smith: People mistake Kyler Murray's passion for ball

Cardinals OL Lecitus Smith was the latest teammate to come to the defense of QB Kyler Murray following recent criticism from Patrick Peterson.