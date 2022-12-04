Week 13 NFL picks from the Revenge of the Birds staff

What in the world are we supposed to do for Week 13 of the NFL season with the Arizona Cardinals on a bye week?

Well, lucky for us there are a plethora of great games to take a look at, while also having a chance to enjoy two of the best games of the season today.

Of course, both of those games are in the afternoon slate, but the morning slate has plenty of interesting ones as well.

Let’s take a look.

The Tennessee Titans travel to Philadelphia to take on the Philadelphia Eagles and the Eagles sit at four-point favorites at home. The Titans are an interesting road dog on this one.

The New York Jets take on the Minnesota Vikings and it seems like the Vikings only being three-point favorites is too small.

The Cleveland Browns enter the Deshaun Watson era and the Houston Texans host it? The NFL is a cruel mistress and the Browns are eight-point road favorites.

The struggling Denver Broncos take on the Baltimore Ravens and the Ravens are huge home favorites at 9.5-points.

The Jacksonville Jaguars are showing signs of life, now they are small road dogs against the Detroit Lions.

The Washington Commanders and New York Giants are heading into a big NFC East battle and the Commanders are two-point road favorites?

The NFC North is a disaster, not quite NFC South disaster like, but the Green Bay Packers will travel down to the Windy City to take on the Chicago Bears. The Packers are 4.5-point road favorites.

Finally, the Pittsburgh Steelers take on the Atlanta Falcons in a battle of two struggling franchises and even DraftKings Sportsbook is not sure, as the Falcons are slight one-point favorites.

