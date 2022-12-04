Arizona Cardinals open as home underdogs against the New England Patriots for Week 14 Monday Night Football

The afternoon slate of games delivered what we had hoped, except for the Miami Dolphins, who looked completely overwhelmed by the San Francisco 49ers.

It was even worse when you consider that Jimmy Garoppolo was lost in the first quarter and for the season.

Now, the odds for Week 14 are out and maybe the Arizona Cardinals have a little left in the tank?

Of course squandering a lead like they did against the Los Angeles Chargers won’t do much for the belief in the team in the fan base or the public.

That’s why DraftKings Sportsbook dropped their opening odds today and the Arizona Cardinals are 1.5-point home dogs to the fledgling New England Patriots.

That has to be the low point of the odds portion of the season for the Arizona Cardinals as the Patriots looked lost last Thursday against the Buffalo Bills and now the Cardinals coming off their bye week can’t even get favorites at home?

Actually, based on what we have seen this season that is not a surprise.